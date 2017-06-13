Photos from former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote’s memorial service

Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote’s Beijing Enterprises team-mates paid their respects on Tuesday to the Ivory Coast star, who died in hospital last week after collapsing during a training session. The 30-year-old’s family flew to China after Tiote’s tragic death and attended the ceremony. They will accompany his body back to the Ivory […]

The post Photos from former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote’s memorial service appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

