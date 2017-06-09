Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos from funeral of Ghanaian military officer who was gruesomely murdered

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ghanaian dignitaries including the Vice President of Ghana, Mahamadu Bawumia, former President John Mahama together with members of Parliament and other State officials were present at the state burial of late Major Maxwell Mahama who was gruesomely murdered.     Hundred of mourners are also gathered at the venue to witnessed the late Major given his […]

The post Photos from funeral of Ghanaian military officer who was gruesomely murdered appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.