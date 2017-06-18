Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Houses where Evans, the kidnapper keeps his victims

‎Notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, AKA Evans, who was arrested recently by the police for coordinating several high profile kidnappings and armed robberies within Lagos, Anambara and Enugu State, receiving millions of dollars as ransom, Sunday took police operative to two houses (Dens) in Ejigbo and Igando areas in Lagos state, where he kept some of his victim for months.

Evans at one of the houses (Dens) in Ejigbo
One of Evans houses (Dens) in Igando areas
One of Evans houses (Dens) in Ejigbo
One of Evans houses (Dens) in Igando areas
One of Evans houses (Dens) Igando areas

