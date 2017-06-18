Photos: Houses where Evans, the kidnapper keeps his victims

‎Notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, AKA Evans, who was arrested recently by the police for coordinating several high profile kidnappings and armed robberies within Lagos, Anambara and Enugu State, receiving millions of dollars as ransom, Sunday took police operative to two houses (Dens) in Ejigbo and Igando areas in Lagos state, where he kept some of his victim for months.

The post Photos: Houses where Evans, the kidnapper keeps his victims appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

