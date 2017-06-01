Photos: Hundreds Of Women Strip Naked To Protest Domestic Violence

Hundreds of women took to the streets of Argentina outside the president’s palace to protest against domestic violence against women in the country. The feminists who stripped naked to pass their message across were captured on camera calling for an end to violence against women. Over 100 naked feminists took to the streets outside the…

