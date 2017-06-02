Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Kevin Hart Visits Ben Murray-Bruce At His Studios in Los Angeles, US

Popular Comedian and actor, Kevin Hart visited Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce at his studios,  Dream Magic Studios in Los Angeles, United States of America (USA).

The duo posed for pictures which Bruce posted on facebook and wrote: “With Kevin Hart at my studios, Dream Magic Studios, in Los Angeles today”.

