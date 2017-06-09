Photos: Lady Titie and husband enjoy honeymoon

Local media personality and singer Tendo Tabel aka Lady Titie and her husband, Deo Serunjoji have gone on honeymoon.

We have learnt that the newly weds are enjoying quality time together at Ssese Islands on Lake Victoria.

In one of the photos that have emerged online, the couple is seen hand-in-hand hiking while in the other they are seen posing by the pool.

The NBS TV presenter walked down the aisle with her new lover in a ceremony held over last weekend. The wedding ceremony which was held in Masaka was attended by close friends and family.

Here are some photos from the honeymoon.

Staff Writer

