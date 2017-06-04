Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Lagos Task Force takes over Oshodi, environs

Following violent clash between members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, Lagos State Government in Oshodi area, Lagos State Government has assured residents of safety of lives and properties even as it urged them to go about legal businesses without any fear.

