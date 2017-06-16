Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Lekan Fatodu leads Anti-fake news protesters to SaharaReporters office in Lagos

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lekan Fatodu, journalist and PR consultant, led hundreds of anti-fake news and anti-blackmail protesters to the newly opened office of online news agent, Saharareporters, in Lagos. Recall that Fatodu got the online medium’s publisher, Sowore Omoyele, arrested in January 2017 for allegedly threatening Fatodu’s life, criminal defamation and blackmail. Addressing the crowd during the protest, […]

The post Photos: Lekan Fatodu leads Anti-fake news protesters to SaharaReporters office in Lagos appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.