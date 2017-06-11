Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Most wanted kidnap kingpin: His mansions, weapons, gang members

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

The Police said with the multibillion naira he had earned from kidnapping, Evans was able to acquire two Mansions in Magodo GRA Phase 2 worth about three hundred million naira. The kidnap kingpin, the Police said also has two houses in the highbrow area of Accra City in Ghana among many other properties such as exotic cars, expensive watches, jewelries e.t.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.