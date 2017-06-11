Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Nigeria’s richest, most brilliant kidnapper arrested at his Lagos mansion

Operatives of the ACP Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team, in conjunction with officers of the Lagos State Command, have apprehended Nigeria’s richest, most brilliant kidnapper , Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, aka Evans. Evans, who was said to have coordinated several kidnappings in Lagos and Ogun states, was nabbed in his Magodo mansion on Saturday. He was described […]

