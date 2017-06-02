Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Obong of Calabar confers chieftaincy title on Osinbajo

The Obong of Calabar on Thursday confferred on the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo with one of the highest traditional titles of the Efik Kingdom, Ada Idaha Ke Efik Eburutu, when he visited the traditional ruler at his palace in Calabar.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was given a “Staff of Office” for the Honorary Chieftaincy from the Obong of Calabar at his palace during a courtesy visit on his arrival in Calabar to continue the Niger Delta Dialogue and the launch of MSME Clinics in Calabar. 1st June 2017.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, again decided to interact with the crowd who waited on the street of Calabar to welcome him during his visit to Calabar to continue the Niger Delta dialogue and MSME Clinics launch in Calabar. 1st June 2017
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, again decided to interact with the crowd who waited on the street of Calabar to welcome him during his visit to Calabar to continue the Niger Delta dialogue and MSME Clinics launch in Calabar. 1st June 2017

