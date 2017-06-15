Pages Navigation Menu

Photos of Nigerian soldiers clearing gutters, roads in Lagos

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Men of the Nigerian Army attached to the 174 Battalion took to the roads of Lagos to provide community service by helping clear the gutters and the roads as the rain has caused heavy flooding in most parts of the state. The soldiers were spotted at Odogunyan bus stop, Ikorodu, Lagos clearing the debris which […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

