Photos Of Today’s Burial Of Malawian Rev Father Mwaungulu of Karonga Diocese laid to rest

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka on Wednesday led thousands of Malawians gathered at St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral in paying their last respect to the departed Reverend Father Ancent Mwaungulu.

Mwaungulu died on Tuesday around 5 am at St. John’s Hospital in Mzuzu, the northern city of the country.

The burial ceremony of Father Nwaungulu started with a sendoff mass which started at around 10am at St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral which was presided over by Bishop Mtumbuka.

Mwaungulu’s body was later taken to Chaminade cemetery where all priest of Karonga diocese are buried.

Fr. Mwaungulu was born in 1942, and was ordained priest on 6 August 1978 at St. Anne’s Parish.

He once served as the Vicar General of the Diocese of Mzuzu from 9 March 1981 to January 1986. From 1996 to 2009 he was in Canada for Missionary service.

Until his death, Fr. Mwaungulu was serving at St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral Parish.



