Photos: Osinbajo in Anambra State

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

Acting Presideent Osinbajo attended the 50th Anniversary of Nigeria Assosiation of Teachers Law (NALT) in Anambra State. 12th June 2017.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo speaks as he declared the conference open during the 50th Anniversary of NIGERIA ASSOCIATION OF LAW TEACHERS (NALT) in Anambra State. 12th June 2017.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo with the Gov. Willie Obiano and Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, flanked by Justice Amina Augie and other members of the Association during the 50th Anniversary of NIGERIA ASSOCIATION OF LAW TEACHERS (NALT) in Anambra State. 12th June 2017
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN was warmly received at the airport by the women of Enugu on his arrival just before proceeding to Anambra for the 50th Anniversary of NIGERIA ASSOCIATION OF LAW TEACHERS (NALT) in Anambra State. 12th June 2017.
