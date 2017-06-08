Photos: Osinbajo inaugurates FG’s Emergency Food Intervention in the North-East in Maidiguri
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, today in Maiduguri unveiled a new and more effective distribution plan for delivering relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons in the North-East which departs from the undignified practice of forcing people to queue up for food.
Special Military bike riders clearing the way for the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo during his arrival for the inauguration of the Federal Government’s Emergency Food Intervention in the North-East, at Maidiguri on Thursday
From left: Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno; and Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, at the inauguration of Federal Government’s Emergency Food Intervention in the North-East, at Maidiguri on Thursday (8/6/17).
Articulated vehicles carrying assorted food stuff ready to offload their content at the zonal warehouse of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which was inspected by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo before the inauguration of the Federal Government’s Emergency Food Intervention in the North-East, at Maidiguri on Thursday
Youths display placards during the inauguration of the Federal Government’s Emergency Food Intervention in the North-East, by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in Maidiguri on Thursday (8/6/17)
