Photos: Osinbajo meets northern leaders over hate speeches, agitation

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday night meet with leaders from the northern states over hate speeches and several agitation at the State house in Abuja.

. R-L; President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara and NSA Major General Babagana Mongonu during a meeting with leaders from the Northern States over hate speeches and several agitation at the State house in Abuja.
L-R; President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara and NSA Major General Babagana Mongonu during a meeting with leaders from the Northern States over hate speeches and several agitation at the State house in Abuja.
R; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, Minister of Interior, Lt General Abdulrahman Dambazau and Ministerof Defence, Brig General Mansur Dan Ali during a meeting with leaders from the Northern States over hate speeches and several agitation at the State house in Abuja.
L-R; Former IG of Police, Alh Ibrahim Coomassie, AVM Mukhtar Muhammad, The publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, Alh Bash D. Bauchi and others during a meeting with leaders of the Northern States over hate speeches and several agitation at the State house in Abuja.
Former IG of Police Ibrahim Coomassie speaking as Acting Presiednt Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, Speaker, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, NSA Major General Babagana Mongonu and others during a meeting with leaders of the Northern States over hate speeches and several agitation at the State house in Abuja.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senat eDr Bukola Saraki, Speaker Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, High Chief Paul Unogo and Ango Abbadullahi during a meeting with leaders from the Northern States over hate speeches and several agitation at the State house in Abuja.
President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, NSA Major General Babagana Mongon ad others an nduring a meeting with leaders from the Northern States over hate speeches and several agitation at the State house in Abuja.

