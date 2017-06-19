Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Osinbajo meets northern monarchs

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo met with northern monarchs at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja on Monday night.

Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo welcoming the Empire of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi (right) while the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa-ad Abubakar (middle) looked on during the breaking of fast with the Ag President at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida.
from the right, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa-ad Abubakar III; Ag President Yemi Osinbajo; the Emir of Geandu; Alhaji Liasu Bashir; the Emir of Baucgi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu; the Etsu Nupe; Yahaya Abubakar Etsu Nupe and the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Mustapha when the Northern traditional leaders joined in the breaking of fast with the Ag President at the State House Conference Centre Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Acting President with His Eminence Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III

