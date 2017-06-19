Photos: Osinbajo meets northern monarchs

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo met with northern monarchs at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja on Monday night.

The post Photos: Osinbajo meets northern monarchs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

