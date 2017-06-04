Photos: Ronaldo celebrates with son, mother after Champions League final
Having scored two as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff in the 2017 Champions League final on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32,was all smiles as he celebrates with his son and mother.
