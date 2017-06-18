Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Rotimi Amaechi Celebrates 52nd Birthday with ‘Lion Face’ Cake

Posted on Jun 18, 2017

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had his birthday Party/Dinner at Aztech Arcum Event Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Check out the pictures of his ‘Lion Face’ cake.

