[PHOTOS] Rotimi Amaechi throws surprise party for Basorge
Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor, Basoene Kelsey Tariah Jr, better known as Basorge, marked his 50th birthday recently. See photos: Photo credit: TNG Source: Punch
The post [PHOTOS] Rotimi Amaechi throws surprise party for Basorge appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!