PHOTOS: See All The Glam From The Red Carpet Of The Isoken Movie Premiere

It was a star-studded occassion at the premiere of the highly anticipated romantic comedy “Isoken” which held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island on Sunday, June 11, 2017.

The premiere was attended by the likes of Rita Dominic, Stephanie Coker, Ini Dima-Okojie, Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, Bolanle Olukanni, Damilola Attoh, Tope Tedela among others.

“Isoken“ features stars like Patrick Doyle, Joseph Benjamin, Funke Akindele, Lydia Forson, Ayoola, Bolanle Olukanni, Marc Rhys, Abimbola Craig, Damilola Attoh, Tina Mba and will open in cinemas on June 16, 2017.

See pictures from the premiere below.

All pictures were taken by Anazia Richy E.

