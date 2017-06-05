Photos: Shena Skies Shoots Ewawooma video

By Genius Musa

Gifted Music Group’s talented singer Shena Skies has finally shot the video of her song Ewawooma.

Based on the behind the scene photos we landed on, the video which was shot Menz, is set to be sweet and colorful, hence portraying the meaning of the song’s title “Ewawooma”. Here are some of the photos from the shoot

