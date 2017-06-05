Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Singer Lady Titie weds lover

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

Local media personality and singer Tendo Tabel aka Lady Titie has married again.

The NBS TV presenter walked down the aisle with her new lover Deo Serunjoji in a ceremony held over the weekend.

The wedding ceremony which was held in Masaka was attended by close friends and family.

It should be remembered that Lady Titie was previously married to fellow media personality Katongole Omutongole whom they fell out over irreconcilable differences.

Here are some photos from the wedding:

Lady Titie weds Deo Serunjoji

