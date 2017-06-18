Photos: South East rulers, Osinbajo during consultative meeting
Traditional Rulers from the South East during the consultative meeting with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Sunday.
The meeting was aimed at promoting peace, as well as protecting lives and properties of all Nigerians.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (4th r) Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Eberechi Dick (4th l) Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (3rd ) with other Traditional Rulers from South East during a Consultative meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Sunday.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo receiving a pepper from the Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Eberechi Dick during a Consultative meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Sunday.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R) with Traditional Rulers from the South East during a Consultative meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Sunday (18/6/17) With the is the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (2nd R)
PIC 25 Traditional Rulers from the South East arriving for a Consultative Meeting with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Sunday.
The post
Photos: South East rulers, Osinbajo during consultative meeting appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.
Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Also, Like us on facebook
Related
Comments
Be the First to Comment!