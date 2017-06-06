Photos: VGC Lagos flooded after downpour today

This was VGC this morning after a downpour that resulted in heavy flooding. Cars could neither go in or out. Residents yet again lamented as they have done every year that poor drainage system in the area is largely responsible for the recurring flood they experience anytime it rains. More photos below:

The post Photos: VGC Lagos flooded after downpour today appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

