Photos: Victor Kamenyo welcomes bouncing baby girl

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

By Stuart G-Khast

Musician Victor Kamenyo is a father.

The Luga-flow rapper welcomed a bouncing baby girl over the weekend.

“You are welcome to this sweet world my sweet princess,” he said as he unveiled his little one on social media.

 The rapper welcomed his baby with wife Martha and the mother and baby are said to be both doing well.

The couple has since christened their new bundle of joy Kourtney Kamenyo.

Here are photos of Kamenyo’s baby.

Victor Kamenyo welcomes baby girl

