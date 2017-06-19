Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[PHOTOS & VIDEO] Fostering relations: Kagame visits Zambia – The New Times

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The New Times

[PHOTOS & VIDEO] Fostering relations: Kagame visits Zambia
The New Times
President Kagame meets with his host President Edgar Lungu of Zambia in Lusaka yesterday. The President has called on Rwandans living abroad as refugees to return back home. Kagame, who is on a two-day state visit, said: "Our message to our people is …
Lusaka dirty chokes Paul Kagame delegationZambian Watchdog

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.