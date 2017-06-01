Photos: World’s first robotic cop joins Dubai police force

After bringing in Lamborghinis and Ferraris to patrol roads, check out the robotic officer Dubai police just enrolled into their force. The robotic cop stood to attention Wednesday night at the foot of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, as tourists and passersby snapped selfie souvenir photos by its side. Wearing a police cap and […]

The post Photos: World’s first robotic cop joins Dubai police force appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

