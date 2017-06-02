Photos/Video: Two Chibok Girls, Debbie and Grace Graduate From High School in USA

Three years after Boko Haram Terrorists abducted them and interrupted their education in northern Nigeria, two escaped Chibok schoolgirls have completed their secondary education at EMC’s High School in Washignton, United States of America.

The two girls identified as Debbie and Grace were part of 57 girls who escaped from the terrorists captivity after over 200 girls were abducted in 2014.

