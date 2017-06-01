Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Phyno and OAP Moet Abebe caught in a loved up position (PHOTOS)

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

OAP and Video Host, Moet Abebe had Nigerian musician, Phyno over for his  new single “If To Say” radio tour. After the interview, they got so cozy, as Moet almost pinned Phyno to the wall. Some Nigerians alleged the naturally endowed Miss Abebe might be considering the Igbo rapper for a minute of romance. Nigerian …

The post Phyno and OAP Moet Abebe caught in a loved up position (PHOTOS) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.