Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Phyno : Singer did not buy ‘I’m a fan’ song, he got it by barter – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Phyno : Singer did not buy 'I'm a fan' song, he got it by barter
Pulse Nigeria
DeCarlo had struck a barter with Phyno to collaborate with him on a song which turned out to become 'I'm a fan'. Published: 5 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Joey Akan. Print; eMail · Phyno and Pia Mia released different versions of the song 'I
“I'm A Fan” Controversy: Decarlo claims Pia Mia's version is the Authentic One, Phyno ReactsBellaNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.