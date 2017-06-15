PIB: Bill to promote host community participation in oil process passes second reading – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
PIB: Bill to promote host community participation in oil process passes second reading
Vanguard
A Petroleum Industry Bill seeking to promote host communities' participation in oil process and local content, on Thursday, passed second reading at the House of Representatives. The bill also seeks to create an environment conducive for business as …
PIGB passes second reading
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
