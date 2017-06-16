Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PIB passes second reading‎ in Reps

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

On Thursday, three bills which are part of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), passed for second reading at the House of Representatives. The bills were considered separately and passed via a voice vote by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara. Dogara also set up an ad hoc committee, chaired by the Chief Whip, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, to look […]

PIB passes second reading‎ in Reps

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.