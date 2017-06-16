PIB Scales Second Reading in House – THISDAY Newspapers
PIB Scales Second Reading in House
The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) thursday scaled second reading in the House of Representatives without a single opposition from any member. The Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, thereafter announced the composition of a newly created …
