PICS: Dokpesi, Nwanyanwu Unveil New Mega Party APDA in Abuja To Overthrow APC, Defeat PDP in 2019

Former Chairman of African Independent Television (AIT) under Daar Communications and PDP Chieftain, Raymond Dokpesi alongside an ex-chairman of the Labor Party, Dan Nwanyanwu have unveiled a new party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), set to defeat APC and PDP in the 2019 elections.

The party was launched on Monday at the Reiz Continental Hotel in Abuja. See photos below..

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

