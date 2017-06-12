Pictures Of The Luxurious And Lavish Wedding Of Folarin Alakija And Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifar
Billionaire Folorunsho Alakija’s son, Folarin got married to his Iranian heartthrob, Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifar at the Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England.
Folarin, a father of one – lost his wife to cancer. He works as a cinematographer while his (now) wife, has a graduate Diploma in Law and has worked as a model and marketing consultant.
If anything is to go by, the lavish
This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!