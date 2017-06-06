Pierce Brosnan opens up on losing wife, daughter to ovarian cancer

Nothing hurts more than losing the people you love. Pierce Brosnan has a hard time looking at the world with a glass half full after losing his first wife and daughter to ovarian cancer, Fox News reports. The former James Bond actor opened up to Esquire about the tragedies that changed his life forever. “I…

The post Pierce Brosnan opens up on losing wife, daughter to ovarian cancer appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

