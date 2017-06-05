Piers Morgan Has Apologised For Something

Hell is about to freeze over, or perhaps it’s going to rain in Cape Town.

Wednesday folks, let’s hope this storm lives up to its billing as a monster (HERE).

Anyway – Twitter twat Piers Morgan has issued a public apology to Ariana Grande, following his criticism of her reaction to the attack at her concert last month.

The Telegraph reports:

Morgan condemned Grande last week for not personally visiting the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester. Grande did subsequently visit victims at a Manchester hospital as she prepared for the benefit concert, which was expected to raise millions of pounds. Responding to the news that the Queen had visited Manchester Children’s Hospital to speak with people wounded in the incident, Morgan tweeted: “If the Queen can visit the victims in hospital, so can the star they paid to see.” He added, “I expected her to stay, visit & comfort her wounded fans & relatives of those who died”.

During last night’s tribute concert to the city of Manchester, Piers sung a different tune:

And apology time:

Stick to whining about Arsenal, Piers.

More on the One Love Manchester concert:

Grande appeared on stage at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in an an oversized white One Love Manchester sweatshirt and seemed overcome by emotion at points as she was joined by a string of musical stars. Before launching into her hit Side To Side, Grande told the crowd: “I want to thank you so much for coming tonight and being so happy and strong and unified.

“I love you guys so much. “This night is the kind of thing the world really needs right now.”

Let’s hope this is the first of many apologies Piers utters, although I wouldn’t bank on it.

