PIGB: NEITI applauds Senate urges house for speedy action

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative NEITI has welcomed with excitement, the bold step by the Senate to pass the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill PIGB Thursday in Abuja. The decision of the Senate to consider the bill as priority resulting in its passage is not only legendary, but historic given the challenges the bill has passed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

