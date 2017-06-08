Pilgrims in Sokoto State charged N1.52 million to Hajj
The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA) has announced a flat rate of N1.52 million as the fare for the 2017 Hajj. The Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, made this known on Thursday at a meeting with the 23 Local Government Hajj Registration Officers and their assistants. He said that the fare was …
The post Pilgrims in Sokoto State charged N1.52 million to Hajj appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!