Pilot son flies Femi Adesina in Father’s Day celebration + photos – The Eagle Online

Pilot son flies Femi Adesina in Father's Day celebration + photos
The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, was on Monday flown to Abuja by his son who is a pilot, Oluwatobi. Adesina expressed happiness over the development, saying it was his first time of being flown …
