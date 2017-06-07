Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pinterest valued at $12.3 billion after new funding round – MarketWatch

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


MarketWatch

Pinterest valued at $12.3 billion after new funding round
MarketWatch
Pinterest Inc., one of the most highly valued startups, has raised another $150 million in funding as the image-search company continues to tap private investors to support its growth. The injection from existing investors values Pinterest at $12.3
Pinterest Could Land a 'Pretty Big' Valuation If It Becomes a Public CompanyTheStreet.com
Pinterest raises valuation to $12.3b with new fundinggulfnews.com
Pinterest raises $150 million at 2015 share priceGuardian (blog)
NewsCenter.io (registration) (blog)
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.