Pinterest valued at $12.3 billion after new funding round
MarketWatch
Pinterest valued at $12.3 billion after new funding round
MarketWatch
Pinterest Inc., one of the most highly valued startups, has raised another $150 million in funding as the image-search company continues to tap private investors to support its growth. The injection from existing investors values Pinterest at $12.3 …
