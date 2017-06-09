Pixar’s Newest Movie Celebrates Mexico’s Day Of The Dead [Trailer]

Pixar’s latest release is all about Dia de los Muertos.

Known to many as that day where Mexicans paint their faces as beautifully-decorated skulls, the multi-day holiday is actually time to focus on gathering family and friends to pray for, and remember, friends and family members who have died.

But while most of us take advantage of the culture – especially during Halloween – Pixar needs to be congratulated for their dedication to using an authentic, all-Latino cast in the movie, called Coco.

Essentially a love letter to Mexico, the cast includes newcomer Anthony Gonzales playing the lead, Miguel, who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), although his family has a ban on music.

Following a chain of events, Miguel finds himself in Land of the Dead and meets the charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Sounds like a true Pixar plot.

Check out the gothic, albeit colourful, trailer below:

Pretty cool, huh? If you’re going to give us a hard time for sharing a Pixar animation, then you have no soul.

But if you, like me, are pretty stoked to check it out, you’re going to have to wait – the movie is only coming out in November.

In the meantime, it’s time to have that chat with your kids. You know the one, the do’s and don’ts of cultural appropriation.

Aweh.

