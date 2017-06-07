Plateau businessmen raise alarm over multiple taxations

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The business community in Plateau State has called on the state government to look into the issue of multiple taxations, which lead to tax evasion.

Speaking on the platform of Plateau Coalition of Business and Professional Associations, PLACOBPA, an umbrella body of 25 business and professional associations, the community also urged government to expedite action and ensure a central market was provided for traders.

Chairman of the group, Mr. Simon Tangni, also called on Nigerians, especially residents of Plateau State, to see the current economic recession as an opportunity to engage in small businesses rather than continuing to complain.

He identified factors militating against small businesses in the state to include multiple taxation, rigours of land acquisition, lack of a central market and incessant crises. However, he expressed delight that the current administration is working towards creating a favourable business environment in the state.

Tangni added that “in the past, investors were scared of coming to Plateau State, but now that peace has returned, business would start to pick.”

