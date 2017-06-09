Plateau earmarks 1,500 hectares of land to boost maize production

PLATEAU State government yesterday said the Simon Lalongled administration had earmarked 1,500 hectares of land to boost maize production at Bokkos farm project in Bokkos Local Government of the state. The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Nazif made this known in a statement made available to journalist in Jos, the state capital. He said […]

