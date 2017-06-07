Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP, defects to APC

MEMBER representing Pengana constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Ezekiel Afon has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC. A letter by Afon announcing his defection was read at yesterday’s plenary by the speaker of the House, Mr Peter Azi. With the defection, the APC now has 17 members while the PDP has […]

