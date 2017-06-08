Plateau releases N10m for operation of children with heart defects

Plateau State government said it had released N10million to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, for the operation of 10 children with various heart defects. The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Nazif made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Jos. The statement read that “the Simon Lalong-led administration is determined to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

