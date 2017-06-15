Plateau tertiary institutions urges Assembly to exempt it from new pension bill, investigate TSA

The Joint Union of Plateau State Owned Tertiary Institutions, JUPTI on Thursday reaffirmed objection to Governor Simon Lalong’s Executive Bill on Contributory Pension Scheme pending before the State House of Assembly saying the Governor has not taken into consideration peculiarities of some employees before proposing certain policies. JUPTI called on the State House of Assembly […]

Plateau tertiary institutions urges Assembly to exempt it from new pension bill, investigate TSA

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

