Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Plateau tertiary institutions urges Assembly to exempt it from new pension bill, investigate TSA

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Joint Union of Plateau State Owned Tertiary Institutions, JUPTI on Thursday reaffirmed objection to Governor Simon Lalong’s Executive Bill on Contributory Pension Scheme pending before the State House of Assembly saying the Governor has not taken into consideration peculiarities of some employees before proposing certain policies. JUPTI called on the State House of Assembly […]

Plateau tertiary institutions urges Assembly to exempt it from new pension bill, investigate TSA

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.