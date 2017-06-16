Platts JKM LNG: Aug kicks off at $5.45/MMBtu; prompt demand supports July – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
Platts JKM LNG: Aug kicks off at $5.45/MMBtu; prompt demand supports July
Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
The Platts JKM for LNG cargo delivery in August, the new front month, started at $5.45/MMBtu Friday. The July JKM ended its assessment period on Thursday at $5.525/MMBtu, up 10 cents/MMBtu from $5.425/MMBtu Friday of last week. Bids for July cargoes …
GLOBAL LNG-August prices weaken on poor Asian demand
