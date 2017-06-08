Playmates Then and Now: Playboy Models Recreate Their Iconic Covers Decades Later – E! Online
|
E! Online
|
Playmates Then and Now: Playboy Models Recreate Their Iconic Covers Decades Later
E! Online
In honor of their motto, "Once a Playmate, always a Playmate," Playboy asked seven Playmates of the Year to recreate their iconic covers from decades ago. The results were not only incredible, but they proved that it's not just wisdom that comes with …
Playboy Recreates Iconic Covers with Playmates Now in Their 40s, 50s and 60s
Playboy asks past Playmates to recreate their iconic covers, proves age is just a number
Playboy Tapped All its OG Playmates to Recreate Their Iconic Covers Decades Later
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!